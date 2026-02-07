BJP will fight for justice in Sabarimala issue: Nitin Nabin

Kochi, Feb 7 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday said the party will fight for justice in the Sabarimala issue.

He spoke to reporters after offering prayers at the Sri Adi Shankara Janmabhoomi temple and visiting the Sri Sringeri Math in Kalady here.

"We offered prayers for the people of Kerala to be secure and to move towards development. We are fully with the people of Kerala," he said.

Nabin said the BJP shared the concerns of the people of Kerala regarding the state’s development and remained committed to making Kerala developed.

He alleged that both the ruling front and the opposition were playing games over the Sabarimala issue.

"We will fight fully on the Sabarimala issue. We will bring justice," he said.

Addressing party leaders on Friday, Nabin alleged that the UDF and the LDF were staging a 'noora kushti' (fake fight), allowing the accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case to secure bail.

He held meetings with BJP and NDA leaders on Friday regarding preparations for the assembly election in Kochi.

Nabin is on a two-day visit to Kerala to review and kick-start the BJP’s campaign work for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He will formally inaugurate the election campaign at Thrissur before concluding his tour on Saturday. PTI TBA TBA KH