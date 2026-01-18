BJP will fight TN elections on development and good governance: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday reaffirmed that the BJP's core strategy for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections would center on "development and good governance".

Speaking to reporters here, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice said, "We have election in five states (in 2026). Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry. Our agenda is very clear. That is the prime and foremost agenda. We will fight on the issue of development and good governance." Meghwal's comments come just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the campaign for the TN Assembly polls at Madurantakam on January 23.

The BJP has appointed Meghwal as the Tamil Nadu co-incharge while senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal is the party's election in-charge for the State.

Meghwal had arrived in the city in December 2025 and interacted with the party's state leaders. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH