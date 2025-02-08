BJP will form government in Delhi: Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Feb 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP will form the government in Delhi.

Majhi said, "We are confident that the BJP will form government in Delhi as people have understood that BJP means development." "Under the leadership of PM Modi, many development works are going on in the country... People have understood the development is there where PM Modi is there. There will be development in Delhi, the situation is critical in Delhi with pollution. Definitely, BJP will come to power and Delhi will progress," the Odisha CM said.

The BJP was leading in 43 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 27, according to the early trends released by the Election Commission. PTI AAM AAM RG