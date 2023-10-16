BJP will form govt at Centre again: Union Minister Murugan

Erode (TN), Oct 16 (PTI) The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government at the Centre again with 400 MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister L Murugan claimed here on Monday.

Interacting with mediapersons after visiting Chennimalai Murugan temple here, he lambasted the DMK government for not developing the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd or Aavin as it is popularly known, but in Gujarat, the Amul was functioning with good profit and granting shares (money) to milk producers.

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries claimed that since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, no attacks have been carried out against Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Effective steps were taken by the BJP government for the welfare of Tamil Nadu fishermen, he said.

The union minister said some people made derogatory remarks against the Chennimalai Murugan temple, but the ruling DMK government failed to take action against them. PTI COR KH