BJP will form govt for third consecutive time under PM Modi's leadership: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said the BJP will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Sharma along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers at the Mehandipur Balaji Temple. They reached Dausa in a helicopter and visited the temple.

Talking to reporters later, Sharma said, "The BJP government is going to be formed in the country for the third (consecutive) time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." The chief minister said that he prayed for peace and prosperity in the state and country, and for good rainfall in the monsoon season.

Tight security arrangements were in place for the leaders' visit to the temple located in Mehandipur, Dausa district.