BJP will form govt in Delhi, says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday claimed that the people of Delhi had made up their minds to vote for the BJP and asserted the saffron party would form the government in the national capital.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and guidance, the BJP is poised to form the government with a full majority in Delhi, he added.

The national capital goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

Saini emphasised that the people of Delhi were determined to show the AAP government, which he claimed had been "misleading them with false promises", the way out.

The chief minister attended a pre-Budget consultation with women for the state Budget in Panchkula, according to an official release.

Expressing confidence about the BJP forming the government in Delhi, he lashed out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of surpassing the Congress in terms of corruption.

The AAP government in Delhi is "built on a foundation of lies". It only worked to fulfil its "own ambitions" during the past 10 years, Saini alleged.

The people of Delhi have now realised that only the BJP is the true well-wisher of the poor, he added.

The prime minister is a true well-wisher of the poor and has resolved that every slum should be transformed into permanent housing, Saini said.

Under Modi's leadership, both the central and the Haryana governments are actively working towards empowering women, he added.

The government's goal is to ensure that women become key contributors to the nation's development, Saini further said.

Thirty-five women, playing leading roles in various fields, participated in the consultation and shared their suggestions with the chief minister, according to the statement.

The women included Anganwadi workers, members of self-help groups, NGO representatives, progressive farmers, and entrepreneurs.