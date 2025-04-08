BJP will form govts in Kerala, Tamil Nadu in 10 years: Goa CM Sawant

Panaji, Apr 8 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form its government in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the next 10 years.

Sawant made the statement while addressing an event called "Atal Smruti" on Monday as part of the party's foundation day celebrations here.

The chief minister said although the party does not have a government in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it will come to power in these states in 10 years.

Both the southern states are slated to go to polls in 2026.

"The work that began during Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani's time is bearing fruits now," he said, adding that the party cadre still remembers the bygone times.

The chief minister recalled late former prime minister Vajpayee's contribution to the country and felicitated veteran BJP leaders who helped the party's growth in the coastal state.

"Former prime minister Vajpayee showed the world that India is also a superpower. He conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran. He showed the world that we have the capability to conduct the tests," he said.

Sawant said that Vajpayee, in his four-and-half-year tenure (1999-2004), took various decisions, including bringing the mobile phone revolution to the country.

"He played a crucial role in the mobile phone revolution in the country. He carried the concept to every part of the country," he said.

Sawant said the late party stalwart had predicted the BJP's rise to power, as he had faith in the organisation's strength. PTI RPS ARU