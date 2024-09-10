BJP will form its next government with full majority in J&K: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Sep 10 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday expressed confidence of the BJP forming the next government in Jammu and Kashmir as he joined party candidate Satish Sharma in a road show in the Billawar Assembly segment of Kathua district.

The filing of nomination papers for 40 seats, scheduled to go to polls in the third and last phase of the assembly elections on October 1, is in progress. The last date of filing nominations is September 12.

Sharma submitted his nomination papers before the concerned returning officer for the Billawar Assembly segment in presence of the Union minister.

Hundreds of BJP workers and supporters participated in the road show amid sloganeering in favour of the party and the candidate.

“BJP is getting support from every section of the society from all across J&K. The BJP will form its next government with full majority,” Singh said.

He criticized the Congress for ignoring Billawar and Basholi regions and assured the people of district status once his party came to power in the Union Territory.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accompanied former SSP Mohan Lal Bhagat, who filed his nomination papers from the Akhnoor Assembly segment of Jammu. Bhagat took voluntary retirement from service last month and joined the BJP.

“There is strong wave in favour of the BJP,” Reddy said and urged the party workers to make people aware about the welfare schemes and development works of the Modi government.

BJP MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur also accompanied party candidate from R S Pura South N S Raina to submit his nomination papers here.

“This time the BJP will form a government on its own in J&K, as the Modi government has permanently ended the menace of separatism and terrorism by abrogating Article 370 in 2019,” Thakur said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and urged the party workers to carry Modi's revolutionary works to every household.

Thakur reminded everyone that the BJP had promised the abrogation of Article 370, which it delivered and assured that it would fulfill all future promises as well.

BJP candidate from Udhampur East, R S Pathania, also filed his nomination papers after leading a procession as a ‘show of strength’ in Udhampur where the party witnessed a rebellion led by state vice president Pawan Khajuria against his nomination the previous day.

Khajuria had served an ultimatum of two days to the party leadership to change the candidate and said that he would decide his future course of action after meeting his workers on Wednesday.

BJP candidate from Ramgarh, Devender Manyal, accompanied by MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, also submitted his papers in the office of concerned returning officer in Samba district. PTI TAS AS AS