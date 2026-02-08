BJP will form next govt in Bengal after polls in April: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that the party would secure a two-thirds majority in the next West Bengal Assembly elections and form the government by April, ending the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule.

Addressing a rally in Birbhum district, Adhikari said the electorate had made up its mind and asserted that the TMC would suffer a decisive defeat across both north and south Bengal.

He alleged that the ruling party would no longer be able to "terrorise voters" or resort to proxy voting, claiming that the deletion of names of "fake voters" following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had curtailed such practices.

"The writing on the wall is clear. We will win the 2026 Assembly polls emphatically and form the government by April. In May, we will announce Rs 3,000 as monthly financial grant for every woman. I am giving my words here," the leader of opposition said.

Countering Adhikari, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "Adhkari may keep daydreaming to keep the morale high of BJP workers as he knows the saffron party will not even cross the double digit figure in the coming polls." TMC MP Kalyan Bandhopadhyay said BJP will face serious electoral reverses in this year's polls as the people of Bengal will never root for a party not familiar with the ethos of Bengal and its luminaries. PTI SUS MNB