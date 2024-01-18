BJP will get overwhelming result in LS polls, says Union Minister Scindia

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) The BJP would get an overwhelming result in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections based on the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said here on Thursday.

The party would perform "wonderfully" under the leadership of PM Modi, he said.

"Not only Telangana, but across all parliamentary constituencies, there will be overwhelming result for the BJP ... based on the determination and the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and his developmental agenda," he told reporters.

Scindia was in Hyderabad to attend Wings India 2024, a civil aviation conclave and exhibition. PTI SJR SJR KH