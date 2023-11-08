BJP will get thumping majority in Rajasthan assembly polls: Union minister Shekhawat

Jaipur: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will get a thumping majority in the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Advertisment

"Thousands of people are joining the BJP family every day.... This indicates that the Bharatiya Janata Party is coming to power and the Congress ship is sinking,” he said.

Several people from various political parties and social organisations joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Shekhawat said many senior leaders of the Congress are leaving this "sinking ship" and joining BJP. "It is certain that the BJP will win and the Congress will face defeat in the elections," he said.

Voting on 200 seats in the state will be held on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

To a question on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks on the importance of women's education to control the population and his subsequent apology, the Union minister said those who made unrestrained statements have started apologising now.