BJP will give its best-ever performance in south India this time: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will put up its "best ever" performance in south India in the Lok Sabha elections this time.

Shah, the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was talking to PTI during a roadshow in Ahmedabad city.

"The atmosphere in the country suggests that we will get more than 400 seats. The BJP's performance in south India will be the best ever so far," he said.

The party will win all 26 seats in Gujarat with high margins, Shah claimed. PTI PJT PD KRK