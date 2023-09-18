BJP will install next mayor in Kalyan-Dombivli civic body: minister

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan has said the next mayor of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district will be from BJP.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Kalyan on Sunday, Chavan also said the BJP and the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, would jointly contest forthcoming elections in Maharashtra.

The schedule for the pending elections of municipal corporations in the state is yet to be announced.

The KDMC was ruled by Shiv Sena (undivided) before its term expired.

"The BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Shinde will contest all forthcoming elections together. Only the BJP nominee will become the mayor of KDMC after the elections. We are hopeful that both parties will have a due agreement on the mayoral nominee. The entire process will be done by taking the alliance into confidence," Chavan said.

He claimed CM Shinde never goes back on his word and this time too he will keep his promise. PTI COR NSK