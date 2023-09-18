BJP will install next mayor in Kalyan-Dombivli civic body, says minister

Mumbai/Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravindra Chavan on Monday said the next mayor of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Thane district will be from his party.

Advertisment

Speaking to party workers here, Chavan said during the last civic polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was a minister then, had admitted that the Bharatiya Janata Party had all the right to seek the (KDMC) mayor's post.

Chavan claimed Shinde at the time had said there was "some problem from Matoshree" (the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray) on the issue.

Shinde had supported the BJP's demand to share the mayoral post in KDMC, Chavan claimed.

Advertisment

Chavan also said the BJP and the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, would jointly contest forthcoming elections in Maharashtra.

"The BJP and the Shiv Sena led by Shinde will contest all forthcoming elections together. Only the BJP nominee will become the mayor of KDMC after the elections. We are hopeful that both parties will have a due agreement on the mayoral nominee. The entire process will be done by taking the alliance into confidence," Chavan said.

He claimed CM Shinde never goes back on his word and this time too he will keep his promise.

Advertisment

There are 122 members in the KDMC general body.The KDMC was ruled by Shiv Sena (undivided) before its term expired.

The undivided Shiv Sena and the BJP were allies till late 2019 before the Thackeray-led party snapped ties and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

While Thane is the stronghold of CM Shinde, his son Shrikant Shinde is the Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan.

Polls to most civic corporations in Maharashtra are due since early 2022. The schedule for the pending elections of municipal corporations in the state is yet to be announced. PTI COR ND NSK BNM BNM