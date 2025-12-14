BJP will keep gaining ground in Kerala: MP CM Yadav

Indore, Dec 14 (PTI) Buoyed by the BJP's victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would make more gains in Kerala.

A year after getting its first MP from the southern state known for its largely left of the Centre politics and dominated by the Congress and CPI (M) led blocs, the BJP on Saturday wrested Thiruvananthapuram Corporation from the CPI (M), breaching the 45-year-old stronghold of the Left party.

"We have won the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has become the world's largest party," Yadav told reporters here.

The BJP's victory flag was flying across the country and party-led state governments were continuously setting benchmarks of good governance, he said.

"I hope the BJP will be seen making further gains in Kerala in the coming times," Yadav added.

The Congress-led UDF on Saturday secured a decisive victory in Kerala's local body elections, dealing a blow to the LDF, while the BJP wrested the Thiruvananthapuram civic body from decades of Left control, in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as the state politics' "watershed moment." PTI HWP LAL GK