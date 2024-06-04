BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling dreams of people of Odisha: PM

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) With the BJP marching towards a victory in the Odisha Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of the state and assured them that his party will leave no stone unturned to fulfil their dreams.

In a message on X, the Prime Minister said, "Thank you Odisha! It’s a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha’s unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress." Modi said he is very proud of all the hardworking workers of the BP for their efforts in the Odisha elections.

The BJP has won 39 Assembly seats and was leading in 39 other constituencies in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

The BJP has won two Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and was leading in 17 other LS constituencies. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats. PTI BBM BBM RG