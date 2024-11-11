BJP will lose all 7 Assembly bypolls in state: Rajasthan Cong chief Dotasra

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday claimed that people have distanced themselves from the election meetings of the BJP, which will lose the upcoming Assembly bypolls to all the seven seats in the state.

The bypolls will be held in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh on November 13, and the results will be out on November 23.

"The head of the BJP government in Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, who has failed in all fronts including health, education, roads, electricity, water and law and order, must remain satisfied by making speeches in front of empty chairs. People of the state have distanced themselves from the public meetings organised in support of the BJP candidates," Dotasra told reporters.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose all the seven Assembly constituencies in the state," the Congress leader claimed.

Projecting a Congress clean sweep in the bypolls, Dotasra said the people of the state are distressed due to the "failures" and "inaction" of the BJP government.

Out of the seven seats that will go to the bypolls on November 13, four are with the Congress.

Two of the bypolls are being held due to the demise of the sitting MLAs -- Congress MLA Zubair Khan in Ramgarh and Salumbar's BJP MLA Amritlal Meena.

In the remaining five constituencies, the MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, necessitating the bypolls. PTI AG ARI