BJP will make history in Kerala in coming LS polls, says Prakash Javadekar

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) The BJP is confident of "making history in Kerala" in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as people of the state like Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his non-discriminative approach, senior party leader Prakash Javadekar said here on Thursday.

Javadekar, however, declined to respond to rumours of Modi contesting in the elections from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, saying that poll related matters are decided by the party's election committee.

"When the list is decided, we declare it. So you would also know. I can't react to rumours," he told PTI.

His statement comes a day after Modi concluded his two-day visit to Kerala, the second one in two weeks.

Javadekar, the Kerala In charge of BJP, said that polls were just a 100 days away and while the saffron party was yet to select its candidates, it has already started its election campaign.

As part of that, it has rolled out initiatives like 'wall painting', Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, etc. to reach out to every voter in the run-up to the polls.

He also expressed confidence over the party's chances in Kerala in the coming polls.

"Anybody can show confidence, but we have the basis for that because Modi has not discriminated. What people of Kerala like about Modi is that he has not practiced discrimination as done by the UDF and LDF," he told reporters here.

The former union minister said that while the BJP has no MLA or MP in Kerala, Modi has helped every Keralite, irrespective of religion, caste, creed or party affiliation.

He alleged that the LDF chooses beneficiaries for its schemes based on people's party leanings, "but Modi does not do that".

Javadekar said that in 2019 everyone thought that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister.

"You ask anyone in Kerala now as to who will be the PM in the 2024 polls and the answer is very clear -- PM Modi will have a hat-trick. With this clarity, many people are thinking of changing their voting stand and vote for progress, peace, prosperity and development of India.

"We are not only moving ahead with confidence, but we are making history in Kerala this time," he claimed.

Modi, during his two-day visit to Kerala, held a massive roadshow in the port-city of Kochi and offered prayers in two prominent temples in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP has been trying to make electoral inroads.

The PM also attended the wedding of actor turned politician Suresh Gopi's daughter in Guruvayur in Thrissur.

He, thereafter, in Kochi, dedicated projects worth Rs 4,000 crore to the nation and also attended a party meeting of its booth-level workers where he instructed them on how to woo voters to ensure victory in the upcoming LS polls. PTI HMP TGB HMP KH