BJP will make Punjab a leading state under PM Modi's leadership: Saini

Patiala, Jan 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the BJP would form the government in Punjab after the 2027 Assembly polls and make it one of the leading states in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Addressing a public meeting at the Ghanaur grain market in Patiala district, near the Haryana-Punjab border, Saini alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab on the basis of false promises and failed to deliver on its assurances even after four years.

He said Punjab is facing serious problems due to drug abuse, unemployment and unfulfilled promises.

He said if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Punjab, development would be ensured on the lines of what has happened in Haryana.

Saini criticised the AAP government for allegedly not fulfilling promises related to jobs, financial assistance to women and pensions for the elderly.

He highlighted welfare schemes implemented in Haryana, including those that provide subsidised LPG cylinders, financial assistance to women, enhanced old-age pensions, procure crops on the minimum support price (MSP), besides healthcare schemes.

Saini said only the BJP could ensure Punjab's progress and claimed that the people of the state are dissatisfied with the AAP government. PTI VSD RC