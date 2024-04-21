BJP will not be able to win even 150 LS seats this time: J’khand CM

Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said on Sunday that the people of the country will give a befitting reply to the BJP, and asserted that the saffron camp will not be able to win even 150 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the INDIA bloc’s ‘Ulgulan Nyay Maharally’ in Ranchi’s Prabhat Tara ground, Soren said that the "BJP will be wiped out" from Jharkhand as the opposition bloc will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“The BJP claims that the NDA will win 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections. But, they will not be able to secure even 150 seats in the country.

In Jharkhand, the saffron party will be wiped out as INDIA bloc partners will make a clean sweep in all 14 seats,” he said.

Soren also alleged that former chief minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were "imprisoned by the BJP as they were working for the welfare of people".

“During the double-engine government in Jharkhand, the BJP closed over 5,000 primary schools to deprive the tribal students of education. But, when Hemant Soren came to power, we started opening model schools in villages to provide education to the tribals at par with private schools,” the CM said.

He also alleged that the previous double-engine government in the state discarded 11 lakh ration cards of the poor in Jharkhand but the former Hemant Soren government gave 20 lakh additional ration cards.

“Welfare work done by the previous JMM government has caused pain to the saffron party. Removal of the BJP from the Centre is necessary as it will not speak about price rise and unemployment. The party will continue to misguide people in the name of development if it comes to power,” Champai Soren said.

A total of 28 political parties took part in the ‘Ulgulan’ rally.

'Ulugulan', which means revolution, was coined during Birsa Munda's fight against the British for the rights of tribals.

Besides Champai Soren, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and Hemant Soren's spouse Kalpana also addressed the rally, in a mega show of strength for the opposition bloc. PTI SAN/NAM SAN BDC