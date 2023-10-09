BJP will retain power in MP due to development works, women empowerment measures: Vijayvargiya

Indore, Oct 9 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party will retain power with two-third majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls slated to be held on November 17 because of development works and measures to empower women, the party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday.

Counting of votes in MP will take place on December 3, as per the poll schedule announced for five states by the Election Commission of India earlier in the day.

"The BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh with two-third majority, especially because of development works and measures to empower women. BJP workers are fully prepared for polls," said Vijayvargiya, who has been fielded by the ruling party from Indore-1 seat.

Queried about the presence of the Aam Aadmi Party in the fray, he said frequent visits to the state by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will make no difference.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vijayvargiya said the former's campaign will be beneficial for the BJP.

Gandhi made false promises to farmers, unemployed persons and teachers in the last Assembly polls, he alleged.

Vijayvargiya also said Sanatan Dharma was not an election issue but a matter of the country's tradition and culture.

"Those who are dreaming of ending Sanatan Dharma will vanish themselves," he said in an apparent reference to objectionable statements of some DMK leaders.

DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja had said Sanatan Dharma fostered inequality and must be eradicated like a disease. PTI HWP MAS BNM BNM