BJP will return to power with clear majority: Haryana BJP chief Badoli

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli said his party will return to power with a clear majority after next month's assembly polls on the basis of equitable development it has carried out in the state during its tenure.

Attacking Congress, he alleged that the previous government had always prioritised regionalism and nepotism in development and jobs. He said the Congress has been repeatedly "rejected by people". They only spread lies and mislead the public, Badoli said.

Following the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas' and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of 'Antyodaya', the pace of development has accelerated and equitable development has been ensured, he said.

"We undertook equitable development with the spirit of 'Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek'. People have made up their mind to bring back BJP to power and we will again form the government with a clear majority," Badoli told PTI.

"We are seeking votes on the basis of our development works," Badoli further said.

He said the state has witnessed all-round development and welfare of all sections of society under the BJP rule during past ten years.

Asked about the rebellion which brewed when a few leaders rebelled over being denied tickets after the BJP released the first list of 67 of the 90 candidates, Badoli said there is no rebellion and added "jo thodi bahut narazgi hoti hai, toh usko hum miljul kar sab door karenge (whatever little resentment there may be, together we will sort it out)".

Asked when will the party announce the remaining candidates, he said, "We will do it soon." Meanwhile, Badoli said the BJP government in the state took several steps for the welfare of various sections including farmers, women and the poor, while jobs were given on merit.

In July, Badoli was appointed the party's state president.

A sitting MLA, Badoli lost the Lok Sabha election from the Sonipat seat to his Congress rival in a close contest.

The BJP is aiming for a hat-trick in Haryana but faces a tough challenge from a resurgent Congress which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.

Nayab Saini is the BJP's chief ministerial face for the assembly polls. The polling will take place on October 5 while counting of votes for the elections to the 90-member Assembly will be undertaken on October 8. PTI SUN KSS KSS