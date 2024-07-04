BJP will strive to strengthen democracy, Constitution: Nitin Gadkari

Bengaluru, Jul 4 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the BJP fought against the Congress’ attempt to scrap democracy and the Constitution during the Emergency and the party will strive to strengthen them.

Recalling the horror of the Emergency, Gadkari charged that the Congress had violated the Indian Constitution and democracy, but in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections it spread lies that the BJP wants to change the Constitution.

Speaking at the BJP’s executive committee meeting here, he said those who tried to scrap democracy and attempted to establish a dictatorial system in the country under the leadership of the then Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi spread false information about the BJP.

"There is a saying, 'If you can’t convince them, confuse them'. An attempt was made to confuse people with statements that the BJP is anti-constitution, anti-democracy and would scrap the judiciary and the rights of the media," the minister, who holds the Road Transport and Highways portfolio, alleged.

Gadkari said the new generation is not aware of the horrors of the Emergency when the fundamental rights of the individuals were suspended and people were beaten up black and blue for no reason.

"We should not forget our history. We should never forget the days of the Emergency and always strengthen democracy by reposing faith in the Constitution. We have to tell the next generation who the murderers of democracy were and who committed this sin".

"We have fought to save our democracy and the Constitution. So long as our party exists, we will save democracy and the Constitution with all our strength. This message has to be spread everywhere," he added.

He slammed the Congress for being dynastic. The grand old party has done great damage to the country by promoting dynastic politics, he said. PTI GMS GMS KH