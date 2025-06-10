BJP will support Hindu refugees from Bangladesh: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata, June 10 (PTI) BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday asserted that his party would support every Hindu refugee being forced to flee from Bangladesh.

Addressing a press meet here, he said any "Bangladeshi Muslim who leaves his country to settle in India" will be considered as an intruder and legal action will be taken against him.

Majumdar, who is also the Union Minister of State for Education, made these remarks while commenting on allegations that a Bangladeshi citizen had participated in election campaigns in both West Bengal and Bangladesh.

"We have heard about global ambassadors, now there is a global voter who has taken part in electioneering in both countries. This fact has come to light recently There are many such instances which is aimed at turning West Bengal's demographic profile and turn it another Bangladesh. The BJP, once it comes to power in the state, will resist any such attempt," he added.

Clarifying his party’s stance, the Balurghat MP emphasised, "Our stand is very clear. While we will help Hindu refugees fleeing religious persecution, Muslims from Bangladesh who move to India cannot be treated the same way." He added, "Nationalist and patriotic Muslims and other minority communities living in India, who chose to stay back after Partition, are very much part of the Indian mosaic. They represent our inclusive character. But we won’t welcome Muslims from a neighbouring country — where they are in majority — suddenly deciding to settle here." Majumdar criticised the Congress for failing to implement a National Register of Citizens (NRC) during their time in power.

"The BJP has started the process. It will flush out all illegal entrants who enjoy voting rights in both countries," he said.

He also accused the TMC-led West Bengal government of obstructing development projects.

"The state government is creating hurdles in the execution of 61 railway projects due to land acquisition issues," Majumdar alleged. PTI SUS MNB