BJP will sweep assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, says Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) The BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Thursday asserted that his party would win all seven seats where assembly bypolls will be held.

Advertisment

He also demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise to the Kshatriya community for a newspaper article.

Agarwal told reporters, "People of any political party other than the BJP are not seen in the bypoll field. The Congress will not even open its account. The BJP will win the bypolls 7-0." Regarding a newspaper article by Gandhi, the Lok Sabha opposition leader, Agarwal said, "Rajasthan will not tolerate this insult of Kshatriya society." "My advice to Rahul Gandhi is that he should apologise to the Kshatriya community of the entire country. Otherwise, he will probably face very fierce opposition." He claimed that the Congress was a sinking boat with no one to steer it.

A BJP spokesperson said Agrawal also inspected the election "war room" at the state office in Jaipur.

Advertisment

Bypolls will be held in the Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh assembly constituencies on November 13 and the results declared on November 23. PTI AG SZM