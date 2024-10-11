BJP will sweep assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand: J P Nadda

Bilaspur: After Haryana, the BJP would also sweep the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Friday.

Nadda, who paid obeisance at the Shri Naina Devi temple here, said the people were happy with the performance of the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to a group of reporters, Nadda said the BJP had achieved a lot in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir and credit for this goes to the people and the almighty.

The Union Heallth Minister was here to offer prayers after the party's victory in the polls.

"The party would also sweep upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand," he said.

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections.

The BJP also made notable gains in Jammu and Kashmir by winning 29 of the 90 seats. The National Conference-Congress combine is set to form government in the Union territory.