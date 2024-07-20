BJP will tell voters electing MVA not in interest of Maharashtra: Bawankule

Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said his party will go to voters with the appeal that electing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), would not be in the interest of the state.

The MVA would stop welfare schemes of the state and Union governments, Bawankule claimed in a press conference here.

Speaking about the daylong convention of the state BJP scheduled to be held in Pune on Sunday, he said Union minister Nitin Gadkari will address the inaugural session and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will helm the second session.

Former Union minister Raosaheb Danve will initiate discussion on the resolution on the state and national political scenario, while Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar will move the resolution congratulating the state government for its budget, which seeks the welfare of all, he said.

The deliberations at the daylong event will also include organisational matters and how the party's 35 lakh functionaries should work to ensure government welfare schemes reach all 97,000 booths, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also address the meeting on the performance of the state government, Bawankule said.

The BJP will appeal to people to not vote for the MVA, Bawankule said, adding welfare measures of the Narendra Modi government were stopped by the Uddhav Thackeray dispensation.

"If the MVA returns to power, it will stop the Ladki Bahin Yojana (under which women will get Rs 1,500 per month subject to certain conditions), the free distribution of three LPG cylinders, free electricity for farmers, crop insurance at one rupee and free rations being given by the Modi government," Bawankule claimed.

"It was during MVA rule that Maratha reservation was struck down by the Supreme Court. The MVA's only agenda is to stop all welfare measures of the Modi and the Mahayuti governments," he charged.

Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in October.