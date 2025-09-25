BJP will welcome AIIMS at any location in Kerala, says MT Ramesh

Kasaragod (Kerala) Sep 25 (PTI) BJP state general secretary MT Ramesh on Thursday said that the party welcomes the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) anywhere in Kerala, amid ongoing political sparring over the proposed project.

His statement comes amidst the party’s Thrissur MP and Union Minister, Suresh Gopi, insisting that the premier institute be established in Alappuzha district.

Reacting to a query on Gopi’s demand, Ramesh said it was his personal opinion.

The BJP leader said it was for the Centre to decide the location of the premier medical institute based on specific parameters and consultations with the state government.

"Every district will demand an AIIMS as Kerala has several places with poor health facilities. But the final decision rests with the Centre after studies and discussions with the state. Talks are already happening," he said.

He said that the BJP’s stand was only that Kerala should get an AIIMS, not that it should be set up in a particular district. "We will welcome it wherever it is established. AIIMS is for the people of Kerala, not for any one district," he said.

Asked about Gopi’s insistence on Alappuzha as the location, Ramesh said the minister has his own reasons. "There is nothing wrong with it. In the end, he is also demanding AIIMS for Kerala," he added.

Ramesh, however, accused the state government of lacking seriousness on the issue. "Instead of cooperating with the Centre, it often declares war against it in the health sector. What is the rationality of demanding AIIMS while refusing to implement central health schemes? If the state shows a positive approach, the Centre will fully cooperate," he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George reiterated that setting up an AIIMS in Kerala is the demand of the entire state and urged the Centre to take a favourable decision.

"When two AIIMS are being established in some other states, Kerala at least deserves one. The Centre had asked for a proposal for one location, and we recommended Kinaloor in Kozhikode," she said.

The minister said the Union Health Ministry has already forwarded the proposal to the Finance Ministry. "From what I understand, a political decision on AIIMS in Kerala is still pending. We are awaiting a favourable outcome," George added.

On Wednesday, the CPI(M) Alappuzha district committee issued a statement criticising Gopi for repeatedly announcing the establishment of AIIMS in different districts, including Alappuzha.

In a statement, it said the demand for an AIIMS in Kerala has been longstanding, with successive Union health ministers giving assurances, but the state was denied the project in every Union Budget.

The committee asked who had authorised Gopi to make such announcements and urged the Centre to clarify whether a decision had been formally taken.