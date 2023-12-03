BJP will win 400-plus seats in Lok Sabha polls next year: Vijayvargiya

Indore, Dec 3 (PTI) The BJP won the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will bag more than 400 seats in next year’s Lok Sabha polls, said party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday.

Vijayvargiya won from Indore-1 constituency, defeating Congress’ Sanjay Shukla by 57,939 votes as his party surged ahead of its rival to take the pole position not just in MP but also in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

As per the latest numbers shared by the Election Commission, of the 230 constituencies in the state, BJP has won 141 seats and is leading in 24. The Congress is way behind with 45 wins and 19 leads so far.

“The BJP won the elections in MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh due to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We are going to win more than 400 seats (out of 543) in the general elections next year,” he told reporters here.

The BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Vijayvargiya was among the eight big guns, including three Union ministers, fielded by the BJP in the MP assembly polls. He is also said to be a potential candidate for the chief ministerial position.

For the first time in 20 years, the BJP contested the assembly elections without a CM face, apparently to counter anti-incumbency.

Asked whether he was in the race for the CM’s post, Vijayvargiya said, “I am just a BJP worker and not involved in any race. I don’t reply to imaginary questions.” Asked whether the credit for the BJP’s spectacular win goes to the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, under which a monthly aid of Rs 1,250 was being given to 1.31 crore women in MP, he said that some journalists were bent upon proving this.

The BJP leader said that the Congress lacked leadership, policy, and good intentions and the public has shown the party its true place.