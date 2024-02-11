BJP will win 80 assembly seats, 16 LS seats in Odisha: Party leader

Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (PTI) Odisha BJP election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar on Sunday claimed that his party will win at least 80 assembly seats and 16 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in Odisha are due this year.

Speaking to reporters after arriving here at the airport, Tomar said, “This time, we will form government in Odisha. The state will witness a double-engine government after the forthcoming assembly elections.” The saffron party will bag over 80 assembly seats (out of 147) and 16 Lok Sabha seats (out of 21) in Odisha, he asserted.

Tomar also said that the ruling BJD has extended support to the BJP-led government at the Centre on some issues in Parliament.

“However, the BJP will fight alone with full strength and form government in Odisha,” he claimed.

“Odisha, the land of Lord Jagannath is going to be the land of BJP. The women voters are with the BJP, as the Narendra Modi government has taken a lot of initiatives for them,” said another senior party leader Lata Usendi.

The two leaders arrived here on Sunday to hold a series of discussions with state BJP members and functionaries. PTI BBM RBT