BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana: Khattar

Gurugram, Mar 2 (PTI) The BJP will create history by winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday claimed.

Addressing the BJP workers at party office 'Guru Kamal' here, Khattar said the "historic works" done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are discussed all over the world.

The chief minister was speaking after virtually inaugurating the Lok Sabha election offices in all 90 assemblies of the state.

Prime Minister Modi is probably coming to Gurugram to inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway on March 11, he said.

The chief minister expressed possibility that the Lok Sabha elections would be announced around March 12.

Khattar said the selection process of the candidates will also probably be completed in the next four to five days.

"An environment has been created to form the Modi government for the third time in the country and this time the public is raising the slogan of '400 Paar'," Khattar said.

"With the inauguration of the election office, work has started as per the election methodology. The workers should also get busy in strengthening their respective booths. We have a strong team of three lakh workers of Panna Pramukhs whose role is going to be important" he added.

Khattar said the Panna Pramukhs should go from door to door to tell about the achievements of the Modi government.

They should read the minds of the voters and make them aware of the BJP's policies, he added.

Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini, who joined this programme virtually from Pundri Assembly, in his address said that every party worker is strongly committed to winning the Lok Sabha elections. PTI COR AS AS AS AS