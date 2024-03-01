BJP will win all 11 LS seats in Chhattisgarh, 29 in MP: Vishnu Deo Sai

Singrauli, Mar 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in his state as well as all 29 in Madhya Pradesh.

Sai was here to take part in a meeting of intellectuals being held as part of the BJP's strategy for the Lok Sabha polls, which will take place in the first half of the year.

"The (BJP's) situation will be very good. In MP, we will win all 29 seats. In Chhattisgarh, people saw the misrule of the Congress and gave us 54 seats in the (November) Assembly polls. They will give us all 11 Lok Sabha seats as well," Sai told PTI.

Asked about the BJP meeting underway in Delhi, he said it is to choose candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. PTI MAS BNM