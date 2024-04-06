BJP will win all 14 LS seats in Jharkhand: Ajay Alok

Ranchi, Apr 6 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Saturday claimed that the saffron party will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.

He also claimed that the BJP would form the next government in Jharkhand. Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due later this year.

The BJP national spokesperson accused the JMM-led coalition government of indulging in corruption.

Alok said that the state was created by the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and it will be built and prospered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing media persons at party headquarters here, he hit at jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren and described JMM as 'Jamin Maro Morcha'.

"They call it Jharkhand Mukti Morcha but its actual meaning is Jamin Maro Morcha. The head of the Jamin Maro Morcha is in jail and thinks that he would get sympathy. But, the country never saw any sympathy for those who are involved in corruption," he said.

Alok further said, "What was the fault of people of Jharkhand. They chose a tribal chief minister considering that he would protect the interest of tribal people. But, the same CM started grabbing the land of tribals." He said that the people of Jharkhand would not tolerate the JMM. "The BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand and under the leadership of Babulal Marandi, the party would form a full majority government again in the state after the assembly polls." Earlier, speaking to PTI, he criticised the attack on NIA officials in West Bengal and urged the Calcutta High Court to take cognizance of it.

"This is for the third time an attack was committed on NIA officials. Calcutta High Court should take cognizance of it," he said.

Alok alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed completely in West Bengal.

A vehicle carrying NIA officials was on Saturday attacked by villagers in Purba Medinipur district's Bhupatinagar when they went there to investigate a 2022 bomb blast case. PTI SAN SAN RG