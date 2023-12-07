BJP will win all 14 LS seats in Jharkhand; also form next govt in state: Babulal Marandi

Dumka (Jharkhand), Dec 7 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Thursday asserted that his party will win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in next year's general elections.

Advertisment

He claimed that the party would also form the government in the state after winning the assembly elections due later next year.

Referring to the BJP's stupendous performance in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the former Jharkhand chief minister told reporters in Dumka, "The party won a large number of seats in the tribal-dominated areas, which proves the tribals of the country are with the BJP.

"Development is possible only under the BJP. The Modi government has been providing houses, gas connections and free treatment to the poor without any discrimination," he said.

Marandi claimed that several children belonging to the Pahadia tribe have recently died due to an "unknown disease" in Sundarpahari block of Godda district and Barhait block of Sahebganj district but Chief Minister Hemant Soren "did not have time to visit these places".

On Soren claiming that the Centre owes Rs 1.36 lakh crore to Jharkhand on account of coal mining in the state, Marandi said, "He should give complete details... he can't just get money for looting." PTI CORR SAN SAN ACD