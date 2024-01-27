BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Expressing confidence of the BJP winning all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan, party's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday said the popularity of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased across the world.

He was addressing a media and social media workshop at the party's state office here regarding preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Trivedi, according to a statement issued by the BJP, said that today Prime Minister Modi calls this period 'Amrit Kaal' because the government led by him has provided freedom from mental slavery in the country, Today, India is moving ahead in economic growth rate and the popularity of India and Prime Minister Modi is increasing in the world, he added.

Trivedi said, "The BJP government is going to be formed at the Centre for the third time and the people of Rajasthan have made up their mind to make the BJP win 25 Lok Sabha seats for the third consecutive time." He also emphasised on connecting with the new voters.

Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi said the party's aim is to win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

"We have to go among the public about the historic works of Prime Minister Modi in the last 10 years," he said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on his part said that the workers should fulfil the responsibilities given by the party with full dedication and hard work.

"We have to work in an organised manner and win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said. PTI AG AS AS