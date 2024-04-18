BJP will win all 29 LS seats in Madhya Pradesh this time: Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state this time, including Chhindwara.

He was addressing a rally after BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate Alok Sharma filed his nomination papers here.

Yadav said nobody had imagined that the BJP would run a majority government in 2014.

"It was late Atal Bihari Vajpayee who proved earlier that the party can form a government on its own, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now taking it further," he said.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh are very generous as they gave 27 seats to the BJP in 2014, followed by 28 in 2019. This time, they will help BJP bag Chhindwara also," Yadav said.

In the last Lok Sabha election, of the total 29 seats in the state, the ruling BJP lost the Chhindwara to the Congress, but won the remaining 28 seats with a comfortable margin. The Chhindwara seat, the home turf of former chief minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath, was won by his son Nakul Nath in 2019.

Referring to the influx of workers from the Congress and other parties into the BJP, Yadav compared them with sugar that was getting melted in milk, and said it was a unique quality of the saffron party.

"BJP is the only party that is known the world over because of its workers," Yadav said.

The CM said his party would once again win the Bhopal seat with a record margin.

Election to this seat will be held on May 7.

The Congress had won the Bhopal seat in 1984 after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. However, it has remained with the BJP since 1989, as it has been winning it with record margins.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur had defeated Congress stalwart and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh by a margin of more than 3.64 lakh votes from the state capital.

CM Yadav also accompanied BJP's Sagar seat candidate Lata Wankhede and Bhind seat nominee Sandhya Rai when they filed their nomination papers.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former home minister Narottam Mishra and others were present on the occasion.