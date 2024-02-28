BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, says deputy CM Pathak

Pune, Feb 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday expressed confidence about his party BJP wining all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the key northern state in the 2024 general elections.

Advertisment

He said the just held Rajya Sabha polls saw all the eight BJP candidates emerging victorious in Uttar Pradesh and the party is drawing inspiration from this win.

"We are going to win all the 80 (Lok Sabha) seats in Uttar Pradesh. You have seen the results of Rajya Sabha elections, where the BJP had given nominations to eight candidates and the party won all the eight seats as MLAs (who took part in voting process) gave their blessings," Pathak noted.

In 2019, the saffron party had won 62 Lok Sabha seats in the county's most populous state.

The BJP leader was in Pune to address a convention of the party's booth in-charges in the city in lead up to the general elections, which are likely to be held in April-May.

Pathak, during his visit, held meetings with core committee members of the BJP and discussed strategies and preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in Pune. PTI SPK RSY