BJP will win all 80 LS seats in UP: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Lucknow, Jun 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Saturday claimed that his party will win all 80 seats in the state due to immense public trust and the opposition will lose deposits on many seats.

"Seven phases of Lok Sabha elections have been completed today. The love that the people of the country and the state have shown towards the Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heartening," Chaudhary told the media at the BJP's state headquarters here.

"I bow down and congratulate the people for this trust," he added.

The BJP leader congratulated the Election Commission officials, security forces and police personnel for conducting the polls smoothly.

Chaudhary said that all party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda, worked tirelessly to make the "lotus bloom" by discharging their duties according to their responsibilities.

"I congratulate everyone as the state president," he added.

Chaudhary alleged the opposition alliance did the politics of division in the elections and hence the public responded to it by voting in support of the BJP.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav could not even muster courage to visit all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. PTI CDN AS AS