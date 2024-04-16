BJP will win all Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and Rajasthan: Bhajanlal Sharma

Palanpur (Guj), Apr 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister BhajanLal Sharma on Tuesday said that just like the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will make a clean sweep by winning all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and 25 in his home state in the upcoming general elections.

Sharma was at Palanpur town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district to campaign for the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate for Banaskantha seat, Dr Rekhaben Chaudhary, who filed her nomination papers on Tuesday after the rally.

"This election is all about ensuring the country's progress and making India a developed country. I am confident that BJP will win all 26 seats in Gujarat and 25 seats in Rajasthan by a margin of over 5 lakh votes on each seat," Sharma said at the public rally.

Referring to the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc, he said a party which used to rule from Panchayat to Parliament in the past is now entering into seat-sharing agreements with smaller parties.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi compelled Congress, which indulged in corruption, appeasement and caste-based politics for 70 years, to join hands with smaller parties having only one or two seats. This is the situation of Congress today," Sharma said.

The Rajasthan CM said that instead of just making promises as done by the erstwhile Congress governments, PM Modi worked for the uplift of the poor and farmers.

"The situation of our country has improved under PM Modi. Our borders have become safer. There is no place for appeasement and caste-based politics now, because India runs as per the Constitution. This election is all about choosing nationalism over caste-based politics," Sharma said.

The Congress struggled to find candidates on several seats as no one wanted to be with a party that declined and disrespected the invitation for the consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said. PTI COR PJT NP