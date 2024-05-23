BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi, says Union minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday exhibited confidence that the BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi, which will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

Advertisment

Goyal, who held a roadshow in support of Praveen Khandelwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, said the INDIA bloc is a failure as they don't have a leader.

"We will win all seven seats (in Delhi). INDI Alliance has completely failed, they neither have a leader nor are on the same page that who will be their leader. The trends we are seeing tell us that people's blessings are with PM Modi and, therefore, NDA will get 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections for sure," Goyal said.

The five phases of the elections are over and the BJP-led NDA has already crossed the majority mark, the minister said, adding that the INDIA bloc is just a 'chota-mota' (small) seat adjustment in the ongoing polls.

Advertisment

The roadshow in Delhi, marked by a decent turnout, saw enthusiastic party supporters moving alongside Goyal's procession, waving BJP flags and dancing to 'dhols'.

Both Goyal and Khandelwal greeted the crowd from a specially designed vehicle and showered flower petals on the supporters.

Goyal added that the Dwarka rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has already cleared the mandate and the saffron party will surely win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The union minister also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "Kejriwal has cheated the trust of the people of Delhi. He is out on bail for some days and will go back to jail in liquor policy scam." On the Swati Maliwal assault case, Goyal alleged that Kejriwal was trying to hide the accused. PTI BM BHJ BHJ