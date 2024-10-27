BJP will win assembly polls in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, says MP CM

Satna, Oct 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the BJP will win assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharakhand just like it emerged victorious in Haryana.

Speaking to reporters in Chitrakoot, where he inaugurated a sport fest of Vidya Bharati, Yadav said the future of the country was bright under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP "is moving towards victory".

"We will win in Maharashtra and Jharkhand just like we won in Haryana. I will be going to Jharkhand to attend nomination paper submissions of our candidates," he said.

Assembly polls will be held in two phases (November 13 and 20) in Jharkhand and in a single phase (November 20) in Maharashtra. Results for both states will be declared on November 23.

The CM also said facilities will be improved for tourists coming to Chitrakoot, where Lord Ram spent a large part of his 14-year exile period, adding Chitrakoot will be made grand and divine on the lines of Mahakal Dham of Ujjain.

"The state government will also celebrate Govardhan Puja at different places," the CM said. PTI ADU BNM