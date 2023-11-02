BJP will win decisively in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Jabalpur, Nov 2 (PTI) Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said his party will retain power in Madhya Pradesh and wrest Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the Congress in Assembly polls to be held this month.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

"In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, we are going to win decisively," the former Union minister told reporters in Jabalpur.

"In MP, elections are being fought on the development works carried out by the BJP government as against the fake promises of the Congress. People of MP know enormous development has taken place due to stability," he said.

The BJP has been in power in MP since 2003, except for a 15-month period from December 2018 to March 2020 when Kamal Nath headed a Congress government.

"People know the benefits of a double engine government (same party ruling at Centre and in the state). The roads of MP are in good shape, which speaks of the governance," he claimed. PTI COR LAL BNM BNM