BJP will win Delhi assembly polls with two-third majority: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asserted that the BJP will win the Delhi assembly polls with a two-third majority as people have understood the reality of "excuse-maker and anti-woman" Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Advertisment

"The BJP is at the top in the hearts of the people and there is only one thing in the people's heart that the BJP has to win," Thakur said in an interview with PTI Videos.

He described the AAP as an anti-women party, alleging that first its Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal was beaten up at Kejriwal's residence and now the picture of the incumbent Chief Minister Atishi has not been given a place even on the party's posters.

"BJP will win the Delhi assembly elections with a two-thirds majority because the people of Delhi have understood the reality of excuse-maker and anti-women Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

Advertisment

The BJP will choose someone who is honest and has a clean image, he added.

Replying to a question on announcements of freebies, Thakur said, "We will get the SIT (a special investigation team) to investigate the scams committed by Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP in the schemes." He assured that the BJP, if voted to power, will continue all the schemes which include free bus service, free water or electricity schemes.

The BJP will also fulfill its poll promises including those for the welfare of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers and a monthly Rs 2500 to women, he added.

Advertisment

Replying to a question, Thakur asked how many of the announcements made by in the last 11 years were fulfilled.

"What happened to them," he asked, adding the time has come for Kejriwal to answer the questions.

The BJP leader also targeted the Congress, alleging that while corruption was rampant during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule from 2004 to 2014, the country's economy was at "10th position" in the world.

Advertisment

"Now the (country's) economy has risen to the fifth position under the Modi government and it will soon climb up to the third position,” he added. PTI PK ZMN