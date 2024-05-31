BJP will win Lok Sabha elections with huge majority: CP Joshi

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi on Friday said the party will win the Lok Sabha elections with a huge majority.

"With the blessings of the people of Rajasthan, we will again carry forward that tradition... BJP will win with a huge majority," Joshi told reporters here on Friday.

"The people of Rajasthan have full faith in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress told several lies, tried to mislead the people in different ways but they will get the answer on June 4," the Chittorgarh MP said.

On the Congress leaders targeting the state government, he said, "They are worried about how the paper leak case accused and criminals are going to jail, they are worried about how the corruption that happened in the Jal Jeevan Mission is being exposed," he said.

Responding to a question on the issue of electricity and water in the state, Joshi said Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the entire Cabinet are working diligently to streamline the system. PTI SDA MNK MNK