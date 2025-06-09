BJP will win Ludhiana West bypoll with huge margin, says party's Punjab in-charge

Ludhiana, Jun 9 (PTI) BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who is in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, Monday exuded confidence that party's candidate Jiwan Gupta will win the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll with a huge margin.

The former Gujarat chief minister further said Gupta's victory in the bypoll will prove to be a milestone for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Rupani claimed that the BJP has a good presence in the assembly constituency.

In 2022 assembly polls,, the BJP got around 29,000 votes in the constituency, he said, adding that in the 2024 parliamentary elections, the party secured around 47,000 votes in the assembly segment of Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat which were more than any other party.

Rupani said Gupta is a hardworking and honest person along with being a staunch worker of the BJP.

The bypoll to Ludhiana West seat will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. PTI COR CHS KVK KVK