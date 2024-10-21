BJP will win Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls, says Scindia

Gwalior, Oct 21 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the BJP will win assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pursuing policies of development and progress.

He said the results in the two states will be like the ones in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

"Our government was formed in Haryana for the third time on the trot. The Bharatiya Janata Party got a record number of seats in Jammu-Kashmir. On the other hand, Congress has completely failed in Haryana and has been reduced to only six seats in J-K," he said.

"Prime Minister Modi is pursuing developmental and progressive policies. In Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the public will bless the PM and BJP abundantly," he added.

Polls will be held in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20. In Maharashtra, polls will take place on November 20. Results in both states will be declared on November 23. PTI COR LAL BNM