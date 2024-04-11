BJP will win South Goa seat, aim is to ensure big victory margin: Digambar Kamat

Panaji, Apr 11 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday said his party would surely win the South Goa seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the aim was to ensure "maximum lead" (margin of victory).

The seat is held by Congress' Francisco Sardinha and the BJP has fielded businesswoman Pallavi Dempo.

Talking to PTI, Kamat admitted there was a "minor feeling of being left out" among the cadre after Dempo was given the ticket but added it was temporary since the BJP is a cadre-based party where "once a decision is taken, all follow it".

"The BJP is going to win. The only challenge is to ensure maximum lead (victory margin)," said Kamat, a former chief minister and campaign in charge of the South Goa seat.

Kamat, who won the 2022 Assembly polls from Margao on a Congress ticket and then joined the BJP in 2023, said he was offered a ticket for South Goa but told the ruling party's leadership that he wanted to stay back in the state.

"After that, the party directed me to work for the candidate in South Goa. I have asked party workers to not get overconfident," he said.

Asked about Congress claims that the party will win in South Goa, Kamat said all parties contest to win.

"My aim is to get Pallavi Dempo elected and ensure Narendra Modi becomes prime minister for a third term," Kamat asserted. PTI RPS BNM