BJP win in all LS seats of U'khand a result of party workers' hard work: Dhami

Dehradun, Jul 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Monday said the BJP's victory in all five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand for a consecutive third time was a result of the hard work of party workers and the public welfare initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami was addressing the BJP's state executive committee meeting, the first after the party won all seats in the state in the recently held general elections.

"BJP has won all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand for the third time in a row because of your hard work. It is a victory of your dedication to the party and the public welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government over the past 10 years," he told the meeting here.

Describing the BJP as a party which never compromises its principles, the chief minister said abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, ban on triple talaq, construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the passage of a legislation on the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand show the party's unflinching commitment to its ideology.

"People of Uttarakhand should be proud that it has become the fist state in independent India to pass the UCC," he said.

He also spoke about the introduction of the country's most stringent anti-copying law in Uttarakhand, 30 per cent horizontal reservation to women in public services, stern action against the corrupt and crackdown on "land and love jehad".

Dhami gave the credit for the BJP coming to power at the Centre to the country's growing international prestige under Prime Minister Modi.

"When our prime minister speaks, the whole world listens. The world is curious to know about how India views international problems and issues. This has been possible only because of Narendra Modi," he said.

The chief minister also said the release of India's former naval officers on death row in Qatar including one from Dehradun would not have been possible without the intervention of Modi. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK