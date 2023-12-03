BJP winning Rajasthan, MP; Congress Telangana; tough fight in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday crossed halfway mark and was maintaining comfortable lead margin at 10.30 am in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while it was neck to neck in Chhattisgarh.

Congress crossed halfway mark in Telangana.

Thus, BJP appears to have held on three big states leaving one state for Congress.

The ruling Congress was leading in 46 seats and the BJP in 44 seats as per trends available by 10.30 am in elections to the Chhattisgarh assembly.

In Telangana, Congress was leading on 69 seats while BRS was leading on 37 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP crossed halfway mark and was leading on 137 seats leaving 88 seats for Congress.

Rajasthan also witnessed BJP crossing halfway mark with lead on 103 seats while Congress was ahead on 78 seats.