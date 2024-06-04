BJP wins 10 LS seats in Rajasthan, leads on 6

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP won 10 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and was leading on six out of the 25 constituencies in the state.

Of the remaining seats, the Congress won five seats and leading on three, while its INDIA bloc partners CPI(M) and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) won one seat each and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) was leading on one seat.

The results of 16 Lok Sabha seats have been declared so far.

BJP candidates who have been declared victorious are Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Bhupendra Yadav from Alwar, Dushyant Singh from Jhalawar-Baran, Manju Sharma from Jaipur, Bhagirath Choudhary from Ajmer, Lumbaram from Jalore, Mahima Kumari Mewar from Rajsamand, Damodar Agarwal from Bhilwara and Manna Lal Rawat from Udaipur.

While Union minister Meghwal won by a margin of 55,711 votes, Dushyant Singh, son of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, won by 3,70,989 votes.

Union minister Bhupendra Yadav won Alwar seat by 48,282 votes. He defeated Congress candidate and MLA Lalit Yadav.

BJP candidate from Jaipur Manju Sharma defeated Congress nominee and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas by a margin of 3,31,767 votes. The Jaipur Lok Sabha seat is considered a BJP stronghold.

Bhagirath Chaudhary, the sitting BJP MP from Ajmer, retained the seat by winning with a margin of 3,29,991 votes.

In the Jalore-Sirohi constituency, Lumbaram, a grassroots-level BJP worker, defeated former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot by a margin of 2,01,543 votes.

In 2019, Vaibhav Gehlot contested his first Lok Sabha election as the Congress candidate from Jodhpur but lost to the BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat by 2,74,440 votes.

As per the trends on the Election Commission website, Shekhawat is leading on the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.

In Rajsamand, the BJP's Mahima Kumari Mewar won by a margin of 3,92,223 votes. She is the member of erstwhile royal family of Mewar and her husband Vishvaraj Singh Mewar is the BJP MLA from Nathdwara of Rajsamand district.

In Udaipur, BJP candidate Manna Lal Rawat defeated the Congress' Tarachand Meena by 2,61,608 votes.

PP Chaudhary won as BJP candidate in Pali.

Congress candidate Bhajan Lal Jatav won Karauli-Dholpur seat with a margin of 98,945 votes, defeating his nearest rival Indu Devi of the BJP.

In Bharatpur, Congress candidate Sanjna Jatav defeated BJP's Ramswaroop Koli. Winning margin in Bharatpur was 51,983. Bharatpur is the hometown of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Other Congress leaders who won are Kuldeep Indora (Ganganagar), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Murari Lal Meena (Dausa) and Harish Chandra Meena (Tonk- Sawaimadhopur).

Rahul Kaswan, who resigned as BJP MP ahead of the elections and contested as Congress candidate on Churu seat won by 72,737 votes, defeating debutant and paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia.

Kaswan had differences with senior BJP leader and former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore.

Murari Lal Meena and Harish Chandra Meena are Congress MLAs.

The Congress' INDIA bloc partner CPI(M) won the Sikar Lok Sabha seat where Amraram defeated the BJP's Sumedhanand Saraswati by 72,896 votes.

Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat, supported by the Congress, defeated BJP candidate Mahendrajeet Malviya by a margin of 2,47,054 votes. Roat is also an MLA.

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya is a former Congress minister who resigned as Congress MLA in February this year and joined the BJP to contest on Banswara seat as the party candidate. PTI AG SDA KVK KVK